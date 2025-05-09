Left Menu

Mohan Yadav Praises Modi’s Military Leadership at Historical Site Unveiling

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing the capabilities of India's armed forces during a visit to Bandakpur. Yadav highlighted Modi's leadership at a tourism project launch, while also announcing statewide agricultural fairs aimed at boosting employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damoh | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:15 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav publicly commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing the Indian armed forces' enhanced capabilities to his guidance. Yadav's remarks came during a media interaction following the foundation stone ceremony for a Rs 10 crore tourism project at Jageshwar Nath Dham in Damoh district.

According to Yadav, the past decade under Modi has seen significant developments in military preparedness, ensuring India's ability to respond to external threats effectively. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for these strategic advancements.

In addition to his comments on national security, Yadav announced a series of employment-oriented agricultural fairs scheduled throughout Madhya Pradesh from May 26 to June 3, aiming to stimulate the local economy and create job opportunities. The state government intends these events to serve as platforms for innovation and industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

