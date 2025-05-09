Left Menu

From Conclave to Papacy: The Rise of Pope Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, faced a daunting moment during the conclave before accepting the papacy. Though initially apprehensive, his acceptance was seen as divinely guided. As the first U.S. pope, his potential approach to global leadership, including relations with political leaders like Donald Trump, is a topic of interest.

In a momentous turn of events, Cardinal Robert Prevost, an initially hesitant leader, has been transformed into Pope Leo XIV. Inside the hallowed walls of the Sistine Chapel, fellow cardinals witnessed his moment of contemplation before embracing the papal responsibilities.

Pope Leo XIV, a former U.S. missionary in Peru and Vatican official, now stands as the first American to lead the Catholic Church. During the first press conference since his election, cardinals shared glimpses of the conclave, combining solemnity with humor.

Observers are keenly curious about how Pope Leo XIV will navigate diplomacy, particularly with figures like Donald Trump, in comparison to his predecessor Pope Francis, who was critical of Trump's policies. However, cardinals stress Leo's unique path, emphasizing the need for him to grow into his newfound role.

