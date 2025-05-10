Tensions Escalate: No Direct Talks Between India and Pakistan Amid Conflict
Amid intensifying military actions between India and Pakistan following a retaliatory strike by India, Pakistani military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed no direct communication occurred between the countries' national security advisers. Chaudhry refuted claims of indirect communications and discussed allegations against India involving Israeli drones.
Amid escalating military hostilities, there has been no direct communication between India and Pakistan, according to Pakistan's military representative, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. Speaking at a press briefing, Chaudhry clarified that neither nation's national security advisors have been in direct contact.
This statement comes in response to inquiries about Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's claims of communication. Chaudhry dismissed these assertions, attributing any indirect dialogues to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which he said handles diplomatic engagements.
The heightened tension follows India's military actions in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, actions framed as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre. In light of these developments, Chaudhry alleged that India deployed Israeli drones against Pakistan, though without offering evidence. Pakistan countered by launching fresh drone attacks on multiple Indian locations, all of which were reportedly intercepted by Indian forces.
