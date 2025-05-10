Trump Calls for Swift End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict Amid Summit Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to conclude the ongoing conflict swiftly. Trump supports a 30-day ceasefire as part of diplomatic efforts to bring peace to the region.

Amid warnings from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv regarding a looming air attack, the White House emphasized the urgency of resolving the conflict. Though Trump discussed the situation with Zelenskiy in a "very good and productive" call, a planned meeting with Putin in the Middle East is off the agenda.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, senior officials including Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak have engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities to advance ceasefire talks. Both nations continue to focus on implementing strategies agreed upon by their leaders.

