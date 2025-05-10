Left Menu

Trump Calls for Swift End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict Amid Summit Diplomacy

Donald Trump urges Russian and Ukrainian leaders to end the war, advocating for a 30-day ceasefire. Amidst looming air attack warnings in Ukraine, Trump aims for resolution through diplomacy during his Middle Eastern trip. Despite productive talks, a meeting with Putin remains off the table.

Updated: 10-05-2025 03:11 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to conclude the ongoing conflict swiftly. Trump supports a 30-day ceasefire as part of diplomatic efforts to bring peace to the region.

Amid warnings from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv regarding a looming air attack, the White House emphasized the urgency of resolving the conflict. Though Trump discussed the situation with Zelenskiy in a "very good and productive" call, a planned meeting with Putin in the Middle East is off the agenda.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, senior officials including Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak have engaged in discussions with U.S. authorities to advance ceasefire talks. Both nations continue to focus on implementing strategies agreed upon by their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

