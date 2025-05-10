In a provocative move that challenges European Union conventions, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to foster "pragmatic relations" with Russia.

Fico's visit to Moscow, attending WWII commemorations, has drawn criticism from EU officials, who see it as a break with collective European policy on Russia, especially after the 2014 Ukraine conflict.

Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fico affirmed Slovakia's opposition to the EU's plan to reduce Russian energy dependence, describing such actions as "economic suicide." Slovakia aligns with Hungary in resistance to these energy policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)