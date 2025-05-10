Left Menu

Slovak PM Breaks EU Ranks: Seeks Pragmatic Relations with Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico seeks to strengthen ties with Russia, defying EU norms by attending Moscow’s WWII commemorations. Fico faced EU criticism for his actions, emphasizing the importance of pragmatic relations with Russia. He voiced opposition to EU's move to phase out Russian energy imports.

Updated: 10-05-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:43 IST
Robert Fico

In a provocative move that challenges European Union conventions, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed a desire to foster "pragmatic relations" with Russia.

Fico's visit to Moscow, attending WWII commemorations, has drawn criticism from EU officials, who see it as a break with collective European policy on Russia, especially after the 2014 Ukraine conflict.

Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fico affirmed Slovakia's opposition to the EU's plan to reduce Russian energy dependence, describing such actions as "economic suicide." Slovakia aligns with Hungary in resistance to these energy policy shifts.

