Saudi Arabia Steps In: Mediating India-Pakistan Crisis

Saudi Arabia has taken a proactive role in attempting to mediate the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, as military conflicts between the two nations ramp up.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that its leadership directed Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir to visit both India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9. His mission is to de-escalate current military confrontations and foster dialogue and diplomacy.

This diplomatic maneuver comes amid Pakistan's accusations that Indian missiles and drones targeted its airbases on Saturday, prompting a swift military response named 'Bunyan al-Marsous' by Pakistan. High-level discussions in both New Delhi and Islamabad aim to find a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)