Left Menu

Debunking Claims: Pakistan's Hypersonic Missile Controversy

Pakistan's claims that its hypersonic missiles destroyed India's S-400 air defense system are false, according to Indian military officials. Reports from Pakistan's PTV and China's Xinhua and Global Times were refuted by the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force, asserting the news to be inaccurate and misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:25 IST
Debunking Claims: Pakistan's Hypersonic Missile Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Claims from Pakistan about their hypersonic missiles taking down India's S-400 air defense system in Adampur have been denounced as false by Indian military officials today.

Pakistan's state-run PTV reported that the Pakistan Air Force successfully obliterated the S-400 system using their JF-17 Thunder jets.

Supporting reports from China's Xinhua News Agency and Global Times reiterated similar claims, but have been categorically refuted by the Indian Air Force spokesperson, stating them to be unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025