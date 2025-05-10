Debunking Claims: Pakistan's Hypersonic Missile Controversy

Claims from Pakistan about their hypersonic missiles taking down India's S-400 air defense system in Adampur have been denounced as false by Indian military officials today.

Pakistan's state-run PTV reported that the Pakistan Air Force successfully obliterated the S-400 system using their JF-17 Thunder jets.

Supporting reports from China's Xinhua News Agency and Global Times reiterated similar claims, but have been categorically refuted by the Indian Air Force spokesperson, stating them to be unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)