China Calls for Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
China has urged India and Pakistan to show restraint and return to peaceful negotiations amid escalating tensions. The call follows increased military actions from both sides, with China's emphasis on regional stability and a constructive role in diplomatic resolutions. Tensions stem from recent cross-border military actions.
In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, China has issued a strong appeal urging both nations to practice restraint and pursue peaceful negotiations. This call was made in a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, highlighting China's concern over regional stability.
The situation intensified following precision strikes by Indian armed forces targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a retaliation to a cross-border attack in Pahalgam on April 22. China's statement emphasizes the importance of peace for the fundamental interests of both countries and the region.
Meanwhile, Pakistan initiated a new series of drone strikes across 26 locations in India, attempting to target significant installations. The Indian defense ministry reported that these attempts, aiming at airports and air bases, were successfully countered. China's involvement indicates its willingness to maintain regional peace and support a diplomatic resolution.
