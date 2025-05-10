Kerala Students Return Amidst India-Pakistan Tension
Around 75 students from Kerala, studying in border states due to the India-Pakistan conflict, are returning. The Kerala government has facilitated their journey and set up a 24x7 control room in Delhi to assist and provide information, as instructed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, approximately 75 Keralite students enrolled in universities located near the border are making their way back home.
These students, studying in institutions across Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab, arrived at Kerala House in New Delhi late Friday night, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
They are expected to reach Kerala through various flights and trains by Sunday. Meanwhile, a dedicated 24x7 control room has been established at Kerala House to assist those affected, as per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's directives.
