Tensions Escalate as Pakistan and India Exchange Airstrikes

In a sudden escalation of hostilities, Pakistan on Saturday claimed that its airspace was targeted by Indian missiles and drones, striking three air force bases. The announcement came from a late-night press conference held by Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry.

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation named 'Bunyan al-Marsous' against India. A response that included medium-range Fateh-1 missiles was reported by state-run PTV. Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar labeled Pakistan's ongoing stance as defensive, emphasizing cooperation with the United States.

The region's security remains a significant concern as both countries engage in aggressive maneuvers. India's defense ministry reported its successful interception of missiles and drones targeting strategic locations, while diplomatic and military discussions continue to unfold.

