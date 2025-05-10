Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Pakistan and India Exchange Airstrikes

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated as both nations reported attacks on each other's military bases. Pakistan accused India of targeting three air bases, while India claimed precision strikes on terror launchpads. Both countries are engaged in retaliatory operations, evoking concern over the region's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:31 IST
Tensions Escalate as Pakistan and India Exchange Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a sudden escalation of hostilities, Pakistan on Saturday claimed that its airspace was targeted by Indian missiles and drones, striking three air force bases. The announcement came from a late-night press conference held by Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry.

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation named 'Bunyan al-Marsous' against India. A response that included medium-range Fateh-1 missiles was reported by state-run PTV. Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar labeled Pakistan's ongoing stance as defensive, emphasizing cooperation with the United States.

The region's security remains a significant concern as both countries engage in aggressive maneuvers. India's defense ministry reported its successful interception of missiles and drones targeting strategic locations, while diplomatic and military discussions continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025