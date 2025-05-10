Ceasefire Conundrum: Russia's Demands in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is demanding a cessation of U.S. and European arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for any ceasefire, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an ABC News interview. Absent this, Russia argues, Ukraine would benefit unfairly by continuing to mobilize and train troops while resting existing forces.

Peskov emphasized Russia's position following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump urging a 30-day ceasefire. While Ukraine is open to the idea, Russia sees ongoing arms shipments as a barrier to peace. Russia insists they are advancing confidently and questions the intentions behind continuous Western military support.

Peskov refuted allegations of Russian inflexibility, stating that President Putin seeks diplomatic solutions but has no choice but to continue military actions without peaceful means at hand. Russia hopes Trump's mediation might spur flexibility in Kyiv, though ceasefires have historically been short-lived.

