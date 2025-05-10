China's Influence Casts Shadow Over Philippine Midterms

As the Philippines heads into its midterm elections, the country's relationship with China has emerged as a pivotal issue. The presence of their powerful neighbor looms heavily over political discourse, transforming the typically subdued process of electing senators and local leaders into a contentious debate over maritime sovereignty.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who assumed office in 2022, faces the challenge of shaping the nation's strategic direction. Unlike former President Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos seeks to strengthen ties with Washington, emphasizing national sovereignty in the South China Sea. This stance has resonated with Filipino voters, according to recent surveys.

The elections are further complicated by allegations of online disinformation, with the potential for foreign influence adding to the tension. As candidates navigate these issues, the results are poised to significantly impact the country's political landscape for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)