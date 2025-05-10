Tensions Mount as U.S. Pushes for India-Pakistan Dialogue

In response to escalating tensions in South Asia, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) have called for India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue. The latest hostilities, marked by missile exchanges and air strikes, have alarmed global powers.

The U.S., led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Rubio's direct communication with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and other foreign ministers underscores the U.S.'s commitment to preventing further conflict.

Meanwhile, the G7 has condemned a recent militant attack in Kashmir and urged both nations to pursue peaceful negotiations. The longstanding dispute over Kashmir continues to fuel tensions in the region.

