Tensions Mount as U.S. Pushes for India-Pakistan Dialogue
Heightened tensions between India and Pakistan have prompted intervention from the U.S. and G7 nations urging direct dialogue. Recent escalations include air strikes and missile launches. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has contacted key officials in both countries to ease hostilities and promote peace talks.
In response to escalating tensions in South Asia, the United States and the Group of Seven (G7) have called for India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue. The latest hostilities, marked by missile exchanges and air strikes, have alarmed global powers.
The U.S., led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Rubio's direct communication with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and other foreign ministers underscores the U.S.'s commitment to preventing further conflict.
Meanwhile, the G7 has condemned a recent militant attack in Kashmir and urged both nations to pursue peaceful negotiations. The longstanding dispute over Kashmir continues to fuel tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
