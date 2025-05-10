World Leaders Unite for Ukraine Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined forces with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and the United States in a significant phone call aimed at advancing peace efforts in the region.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the coalition is prepared to implement a comprehensive ceasefire covering land, air, and sea operations, starting Monday, and lasting for no less than 30 days.

The dialogue was characterized as 'productive,' indicating a possible breakthrough in ongoing peace negotiations.

