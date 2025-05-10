Left Menu

World Leaders Unite for Ukraine Peace Talks

In a crucial phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, alongside leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and the U.S., discussed peace efforts. Ukraine committed to a full ceasefire for 30 days across land, air, and sea. The discussions were described as productive by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined forces with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and the United States in a significant phone call aimed at advancing peace efforts in the region.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the coalition is prepared to implement a comprehensive ceasefire covering land, air, and sea operations, starting Monday, and lasting for no less than 30 days.

The dialogue was characterized as 'productive,' indicating a possible breakthrough in ongoing peace negotiations.

