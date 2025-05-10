Left Menu

Father of Kirti Chakra Hero Urges Continuation of Anti-Terror Operation

Karamdin, whose son Dilawar Khan was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, has appealed to the government to persist with Operation Sindoor until all terrorist bases are dismantled. Expressing satisfaction with the government's response to terrorist activities, he highlighted the significance of India's actions following the Pahalgam attack.

  • India

Karamdin, father of martyred Kirti Chakra awardee Dilawar Khan, has made a heartfelt appeal for the Indian government to intensify efforts against terrorism through its ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Reflecting on recent retaliatory measures following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, Karamdin commended the Indian armed forces and government for their decisive actions in dismantling terrorist bases.

The bereaved father believes that India's assertive response has provided solace to the families of fallen soldiers, affirming the sacrifices of heroes like his son, who bravely neutralized a terrorist despite his injuries before succumbing in Jammu and Kashmir's Lolab Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

