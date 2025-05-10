Left Menu

Roaring Tensions: Modi's Lion Stance and Varanasi's Defiant Posters

In Varanasi, posters portray PM Modi as a lion and Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif as a jackal amid heightened tensions post-Pahalgam terror attack. Devotees prayed for the success of Operation Sindoor, highlighting their support for India's defense efforts and a strong stance against terrorism from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:01 IST
Roaring Tensions: Modi's Lion Stance and Varanasi's Defiant Posters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. This is prominently reflected in Varanasi, where posters depict Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a lion and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a jackal.

The poster campaign, led by social worker Abhishek Upadhyay, conveys a strong message, asserting Modi's strength and warning Pakistan against further aggression. 'If the lion wakes up, these Pakistani jackals will be wiped out,' said Upadhyay, emphasizing Modi's resolute stance against terrorism.

In a parallel act of solidarity, devotees in Varanasi performed rituals for the success of Operation Sindoor, praying to Lord Bhairav and chanting slogans supporting the nation's defense. These local acts underscore the populace's call for a robust response to the threat posed by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025