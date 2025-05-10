Roaring Tensions: Modi's Lion Stance and Varanasi's Defiant Posters

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. This is prominently reflected in Varanasi, where posters depict Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a lion and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a jackal.

The poster campaign, led by social worker Abhishek Upadhyay, conveys a strong message, asserting Modi's strength and warning Pakistan against further aggression. 'If the lion wakes up, these Pakistani jackals will be wiped out,' said Upadhyay, emphasizing Modi's resolute stance against terrorism.

In a parallel act of solidarity, devotees in Varanasi performed rituals for the success of Operation Sindoor, praying to Lord Bhairav and chanting slogans supporting the nation's defense. These local acts underscore the populace's call for a robust response to the threat posed by terrorism.

