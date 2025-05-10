Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Government Urges Public to Combat Misinformation Amidst Conflict

The Jammu and Kashmir government has urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation amid ongoing conflict with Pakistan. They stress the importance of public cooperation for peace, advising reliance on official sources for accurate information. The government assures preparedness to handle the situation and emphasizes public calm and discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Urges Public to Combat Misinformation Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a cautionary statement urging residents to steer clear of rumours.

The authorities emphasized the importance of relying on credible sources for information and reiterated their readiness to handle any situation that arises.

The public is encouraged to remain calm and follow government-issued guidelines, while the health department stands prepared for any medical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025