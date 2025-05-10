Jammu and Kashmir Government Urges Public to Combat Misinformation Amidst Conflict
The Jammu and Kashmir government has urged the public to avoid spreading misinformation amid ongoing conflict with Pakistan. They stress the importance of public cooperation for peace, advising reliance on official sources for accurate information. The government assures preparedness to handle the situation and emphasizes public calm and discipline.
Updated: 10-05-2025 17:04 IST
In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a cautionary statement urging residents to steer clear of rumours.
The authorities emphasized the importance of relying on credible sources for information and reiterated their readiness to handle any situation that arises.
The public is encouraged to remain calm and follow government-issued guidelines, while the health department stands prepared for any medical emergencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
