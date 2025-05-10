Era of Swift Retaliation: India's New Military Stance Under Modi
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav claims that India has adopted a more aggressive military stance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Yadav criticizes the previous Congress rule for its hesitant military policies. He emphasizes India's current assertiveness in addressing military conflicts, notably with Pakistan, without waiting for global approval.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has claimed that India's military approach has changed significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Addressing reporters in Piplani village, Yadav stated that unlike during the Congress era, India now responds promptly to military provocations.
Yadav referenced Operation Sindoor and the ongoing military tensions with Pakistan to illustrate India's assertive stance. He criticized the previous Congress government for its reluctance, noting that Indian forces frequently had to wait for orders before taking action against enemies.
Highlighting Modi's administration, Yadav asserted that potential adversaries are now deterred from considering any hostile move against India. During the event, Yadav and Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended a mass wedding ceremony in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
Tensions Rise as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in Kashmir
Pahalgam Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Congress vs BJP
Tensions Soar as Protest Erupts Outside Pakistan High Commission in London
Tensions Escalate Between India and Pakistan Over Kashmir Attack