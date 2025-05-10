Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peaceful Resolutions

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope for lasting peace. She emphasized the importance of dialogue over military solutions and urged India to take a leadership role in promoting regional harmony. Mufti expressed relief for those affected by cross-border tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday praised the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a significant step towards achieving lasting peace in the region.

In a video statement, Mufti highlighted the relief felt by residents of Jammu and Kashmir after days of cross-border shelling-related tensions.

She urged both nations to engage constructively and emphasized India's role as a regional 'big brother' to foster prosperity and stability.

