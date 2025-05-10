Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peaceful Resolutions

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday praised the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a significant step towards achieving lasting peace in the region.

In a video statement, Mufti highlighted the relief felt by residents of Jammu and Kashmir after days of cross-border shelling-related tensions.

She urged both nations to engage constructively and emphasized India's role as a regional 'big brother' to foster prosperity and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)