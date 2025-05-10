Ceasefire Sparks Hope: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Peaceful Resolutions
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope for lasting peace. She emphasized the importance of dialogue over military solutions and urged India to take a leadership role in promoting regional harmony. Mufti expressed relief for those affected by cross-border tensions.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday praised the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a significant step towards achieving lasting peace in the region.
In a video statement, Mufti highlighted the relief felt by residents of Jammu and Kashmir after days of cross-border shelling-related tensions.
She urged both nations to engage constructively and emphasized India's role as a regional 'big brother' to foster prosperity and stability.
