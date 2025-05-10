CPI(M) Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has acknowledged with approval the recent ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan, suggesting that steps are essential to prevent future conflicts.

The CPI(M) has emphasized the need for Pakistan to eliminate terrorist activities originating from its territory to ensure sustained peace.

According to a statement from the party, this ceasefire presents an opportunity for both nations to foster peace, which is vital for their progress and development, highlighted by the cessation agreement endorsed by the directors general of military operations of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)