CPI(M) Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) supports the India-Pakistan ceasefire and urges for lasting peace and an end to terrorism. It praises the joint decision by military directors to halt all military actions. The CPI(M) emphasizes peace for the countries' progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 19:40 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has acknowledged with approval the recent ceasefire decision between India and Pakistan, suggesting that steps are essential to prevent future conflicts.

The CPI(M) has emphasized the need for Pakistan to eliminate terrorist activities originating from its territory to ensure sustained peace.

According to a statement from the party, this ceasefire presents an opportunity for both nations to foster peace, which is vital for their progress and development, highlighted by the cessation agreement endorsed by the directors general of military operations of both countries.

