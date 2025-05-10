CPI(M) Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Calls for Lasting Peace

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed approval of the new ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan, marking an important diplomatic step between the neighboring nations.

According to the CPI(M), it is crucial for Pakistan to curb terrorist activities originating from its borders to foster enduring peace.

Military leaders from both countries have agreed to cease all hostilities, effective immediately, a development confirmed by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

(With inputs from agencies.)