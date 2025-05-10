Left Menu

Karnataka Ministers Welcome Ceasefire, Emphasize Continued Vigilance Against Terrorism

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara supports the India-Pakistan ceasefire, mediated by US President Trump, as beneficial for both nations. Despite this, he insists on continued efforts against terrorism. Similarly, IT Minister Priyanka Kharge affirms Congress's backing for national security decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed approval of the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, describing it as beneficial for both countries. This development follows mediation efforts by US President Donald Trump. Parameshwara emphasized the importance of the ceasefire while maintaining India's commitment to combating terrorism.

In line with the central government's stance, Parameshwara reiterated that any act of terror would be considered an act of war. IT Minister Priyanka Kharge confirmed that the Congress party fully supports the union government's decisions aimed at national interest and security.

Despite the ceasefire, ministers urge continued vigilance against terrorism. Parameshwara highlighted the necessity for India to enhance its efforts to eradicate terrorism, both domestically and internationally, remaining on high alert to protect national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

