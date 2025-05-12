Left Menu

Battle for Colombo: Coalition Maneuvers in Sri Lanka's Local Councils

Following the May 6 election, Sri Lankan parties are negotiating to form coalitions for local councils. Despite the ruling NPP's lead in most councils, opposition parties collectively dominate 120 councils, including key Colombo. The coalition dynamics are crucial for choosing new leadership amid significant political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In the aftermath of the May 6 elections, Sri Lankan political parties are vigorously negotiating alliances to control local councils. Of the 338 councils that were contested, the ruling National People's Power (NPP) emerged victorious in 265. However, the opposition holds a majority in 120 councils, surpassing the NPP's elected members in these areas.

Efforts are concentrated on the Colombo Municipal Council, the jewel among the councils. The NPP, which suffered a substantial drop from the previous national elections, secured 48 out of the 117 seats in Colombo. This left the opposition parties with 69 seats combined, prompting discussions for forming new council administrations.

The major opposition party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), is actively engaging with elected members from various opposition factions to appoint a new mayor for Colombo. Despite the NPP's assertion of being the majority party, opposition forces strive to establish their leadership in the council, marking a critical juncture in Sri Lanka's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

