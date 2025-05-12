Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's Strategic Visit to Britain

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is set to visit Britain this week, in a move that underscores the growing political and economic interactions between the two regions. The visit by Tsai, who has come to symbolize Taiwan's defiance against growing Chinese military pressure, comes as London tries to improve its relationship with Beijing.

Invited by British lawmakers, Tsai's visit aims to strengthen the friendship between Taiwan and Britain, though it will not involve any official meetings with government ministers or officials in line with existing practices. Britain's Foreign Office has reaffirmed their longstanding position on Taiwan, noting the independence of Parliament from government invitations.

Despite underlying tension, Taiwan views Britain as a crucial democratic ally. Both nations signed an Enhanced Trade Partnership Arrangement in 2023, and Britain supports Taiwan's indigenous submarine program—a key element of Taiwan's defense strategy. Tsai's trip follows several visits to European countries, drawing consistent condemnation from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)