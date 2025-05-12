Trade Truce: How Deals Ended Indo-Pak Hostilities
US President Donald Trump highlighted trade negotiations as a significant factor in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan. Talks are underway with India, and Pakistan negotiations will commence soon. A new agreement helped halt military actions across land, air, and sea borders last Saturday.
US President Donald Trump emphasized on Monday that trade negotiations played a pivotal role in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Addressing reporters at the White House, the president revealed that the US is currently in trade discussions with India and plans to initiate negotiations with Pakistan.
Trump's announcement follows a recent agreement between India and Pakistan, which led to the halting of all military actions across their land, air, and sea borders as of last Saturday.
This breakthrough is seen as a significant step towards regional stability, with trade being a central element in easing tensions between the neighboring countries.
