Cyprus, Syria Tackle Migrant Boat Arrivals Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant move to address the growing concern of migrant arrivals, Cyprus and Syria have established a bilateral agreement allowing for the return of intercepted Syrian citizens attempting to reach Cyprus by boat, as revealed by the island nation's deputy minister for migration.

This development follows the interception of two boats carrying 30 Syrians each, which were turned back to Syria based on the newly implemented accord. Authorities have reported an increase in attempts by Syrians to reach Cyprus, contrasting previous trends of departures from Lebanon.

Amidst concerns over human trafficking, Cypriot officials are collaborating with Syrian counterparts to combat illegal labor markets exploiting migrants. Despite acknowledging these concerns, the Cypriot government maintains its stance against 'pushbacks' and stresses the individual assessment of asylum applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)