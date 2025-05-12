Left Menu

Epic Symbols in Military Briefings: A New Dimension to Warfare Presentation

In a military briefing, Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal A K Bharti used literature, quoting Ramcharitmanas to emphasize themes of patience and strength. The briefing juxtaposed classic poetry with visuals of military might, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance on terrorism and firm stance on national security.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:06 IST
  • India

At a recent military briefing, literature took center stage as Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, captivated journalists by quoting a poignant couplet from Ramcharitmanas. The unexpected literary recitation served to underline the themes of patience and valor in the context of military strategy.

The briefing incorporated verses that held symbolic significance, intertwining them with visual presentations of India's formidable military capabilities. This unique approach aimed at highlighting India's unwavering stand against terrorism and its commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and citizen safety.

The sessions, led by military leaders, showcased India's robust defense operations, including the successful counter of Turkish drones and the destruction of nine terror infrastructures in retaliation to recent attacks. The message was clear: India's defense forces stand ready and resolute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

