Left Menu

India Stands Firm Against Pakistan's Provocations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India will not tolerate 'nuclear blackmail' from Pakistan. After Operation Sindoor, India postponed military actions while Pakistan requested a cease. Modi emphasized India’s determination to combat terrorism following the Pahalgam attack, highlighting India's powerful response and future policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:42 IST
India Stands Firm Against Pakistan's Provocations: PM Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance against Pakistan, declaring that India will not tolerate any form of 'nuclear blackmail.' Modi stated that while India's operations against Pakistan are currently on hold, future actions will depend on Pakistan's behavior.

In his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Modi highlighted India's decision to halt military offensives only after Pakistan made assurances to cease their aggressive actions. He also condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as a 'barbaric face of terrorism' and a personal pain for him.

Modi underscored Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resolve against terrorism, which resulted in the neutralization of over 100 terrorists. He emphasized that India will no longer differentiate between terrorists and their state sponsors, calling for Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025