India Stands Firm Against Pakistan's Provocations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance against Pakistan, declaring that India will not tolerate any form of 'nuclear blackmail.' Modi stated that while India's operations against Pakistan are currently on hold, future actions will depend on Pakistan's behavior.

In his first address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Modi highlighted India's decision to halt military offensives only after Pakistan made assurances to cease their aggressive actions. He also condemned the Pahalgam attack, describing it as a 'barbaric face of terrorism' and a personal pain for him.

Modi underscored Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resolve against terrorism, which resulted in the neutralization of over 100 terrorists. He emphasized that India will no longer differentiate between terrorists and their state sponsors, calling for Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)