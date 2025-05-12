Prithviraj Chavan Critiques Modi's Stance Post-Operation Sindoor

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has taken a critical stance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation following Operation Sindoor, labeling it as heavy on rhetoric but short on substantive answers to pressing issues.

Chavan pointed out, in a conversation with PTI, that Modi's speech did not address whether the Kashmir dispute had been internationalized nor did it touch upon the significance of the Simla Agreement. He also raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's approach, which seems to equate India and Pakistan, questioning whether India is prepared to accept this parity.

Chavan further criticized Modi's lack of clarity on India's response strategy and noted the absence of details regarding an all-party meeting or a special session of Parliament as requested by the Congress. Additionally, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto echoed skepticism toward Pakistan, underscoring the need for vigilance against third-party intervention. Modi, in contrast, maintained a firm stance against Pakistan, underlining India's new anti-terrorism policy.

