PM Modi's Decisive Message: Abandon Terrorism or Face Annihilation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a resolute message to Pakistan, stressing the need to dismantle terrorism or face the threat of annihilation.

Sarma praised the Prime Minister's strong leadership and his ability to unify the country with his powerful address, which resonated with the sentiments of Indian citizens.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the significance of the address, which he watched with state BJP president Dilip Saikia, highlighting it as a crucial moment emphasizing India's stance on terrorism and its expectations from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)