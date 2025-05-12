Left Menu

Operation Shakti: From Smiling Buddha to Nuclear Deterrence

On Buddha Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated India's nuclear history, condemning nuclear blackmail from Pakistan. Modi invoked Lord Buddha's teachings, asserting that peace is achieved through strength. He highlighted India's commitment to a peaceful, prosperous future, ensuring a secure nation for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:47 IST
Marking the day of Buddha Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, recalling India's nuclear legacy with a strong message against Pakistan's nuclear threats. The assertion coincides with the anniversary of Pokhran's nuclear tests, historically significant events dubbed Operation Smiling Buddha and Buddha Smiles Again.

In his address post Operation Sindoor, a response to recent terrorist activities, Modi emphasized India's intolerance towards nuclear blackmail. He highlighted the nation's capacity for precise and decisive action against terrorism under nuclear cover. His message reinforced India's stance on security and deterrence.

Modi drew from the teachings of Lord Buddha, connecting spiritual guidance with national strength. He underscored the necessity of strength for a peaceful India, one where citizens can aspire towards a developed country. He reminded the nation of its duty to ensure security, peace, and equality.

