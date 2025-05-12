On Monday, the Chinese military firmly denied allegations that its largest military cargo plane, the Xi'an Y-20, transported arms supplies to Pakistan. The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAF) stated that this information circulating online is unfounded, as mentioned on the Chinese Defence Ministry's official website.

Emphasizing lawful repercussions for spreading military rumors, the PLAF highlighted these inaccuracies by marking circulated photos with 'rumor'. This denial emerges amid a tense diplomatic climate, after India and Pakistan reached an agreement to halt military actions, and follows China's predominant role as Pakistan's arm supplier, constituting 81% of its weaponry acquisition from 2020 to 2024, according to SIPRI.

Despite close military collaborations, China diplomatically urged peace, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian highlighting the importance of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan for regional stability. China is looking to aid ongoing discussions to achieve lasting peace in the region, reflecting the international community's aspirations.

