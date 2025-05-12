BJP Applauds Modi's Steadfast Stance on Terrorism

The BJP lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on Monday, commending his clarity in addressing terrorism on a global stage. Modi's speech clearly demarcated boundaries for 'Bharat's enemies,' citing Operation Sindoor as a decisive military action against terrorism.

The Prime Minister underscored that any future discussions with Pakistan would focus exclusively on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This uncompromising stance was supported by key figures in the government, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who all praised Modi's leadership and reiterated India's commitment to quashing terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Modi's speech as 'inspirational,' reflecting India's diplomatic and military strength. The Prime Minister's address resonated with a clear message that India's path to peace is through strength, reinforcing a new normal for its anti-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)