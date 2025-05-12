Mexico Anticipates Early Review of USMCA Trade Pact

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard has announced that the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is expected to begin sooner than scheduled.

While the review was originally set for 2026, Ebrard anticipates it will commence in the latter half of this year, highlighting the country's drive to secure favorable trade terms.

The USMCA, a successor to the NAFTA deal, has been the centerpiece of trade talks since its initiation during Donald Trump's presidency. Challenges have emerged over tariffs, particularly affecting products like steel and automobiles heading to the U.S.

