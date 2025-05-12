India's Unyielding Stance: Operation Sindoor Sparks New Policy Against Terrorism
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance against terrorism, emphasizing India's new policy and Operation Sindoor's role in protecting women's honor. Operation Sindoor was initiated in response to April's terror attack, leading to a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive declaration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potent address, highlighting it as a testament to India's unwavering policy against terrorism. This declaration marks a pivotal shift in India's stance, indicating a firm opposition to any 'nuclear blackmail'.
Operation Sindoor, underscored by Adityanath, signifies more than a mere military maneuver. It stands as a robust commitment to protecting the dignity of women in the country. Any threats to the symbolic 'sindoor' are met with a promise of resolute retaliation, a message delivered with unwavering conviction.
Following intense conflicts, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror sites in Pakistan as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. This operation culminated in a ceasefire agreement, de-escalating tensions that had brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Rising Tensions: Ceasefire Violations at LoC
Ceasefire Violations Heighten Tensions at the LoC
Indus Waters Dispute: A Looming Crisis for Pakistan
Govt blocks 15 Pakistani YouTube channels following Home Ministry recommendation, say officials.