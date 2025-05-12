India's Unyielding Stance: Operation Sindoor Sparks New Policy Against Terrorism

In a decisive declaration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potent address, highlighting it as a testament to India's unwavering policy against terrorism. This declaration marks a pivotal shift in India's stance, indicating a firm opposition to any 'nuclear blackmail'.

Operation Sindoor, underscored by Adityanath, signifies more than a mere military maneuver. It stands as a robust commitment to protecting the dignity of women in the country. Any threats to the symbolic 'sindoor' are met with a promise of resolute retaliation, a message delivered with unwavering conviction.

Following intense conflicts, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror sites in Pakistan as retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. This operation culminated in a ceasefire agreement, de-escalating tensions that had brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

(With inputs from agencies.)