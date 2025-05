Syrian Leader Aims for Historic US Reconciliation

A Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is attempting to arrange a landmark meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss easing sanctions and advancing Syria's economic recovery. Sharaa's strategic proposal includes business deals like a Trump Tower in Damascus and improved relations with Israel.

Onlookers are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a Trump-Sharaa meeting in the Middle East, facilitated by American activist Jonathan Bass. However, logistical challenges persist, and high-ranking meetings, while planned, may not involve Trump directly.

The Trump administration's policy on Syria remains ambiguous, but there's increased focus on counterterrorism. Discussions continue between U.S. and Syrian officials, with Washington making numerous demands as part of the path to potential sanctions relief.

