Criticism Mounts on Modi's Operation Sindoor Address
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Operation Sindoor as lacking substantial content, highlighting omissions regarding the victims of cross-border shelling and Kashmiri bravery. Baby argued that Modi's speech couldn't replace necessary parliamentary discussions, emphasizing the importance of democratic discourse.
CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address on Operation Sindoor, labeling it as a 'rhetorical oration.' On Monday, Baby argued that such a speech could not stand in place of necessary structured discussions in Parliament.
Through a series of posts on platform X, Baby pointed out that Modi failed to mention significant issues. These included the deaths caused by cross-border shelling, the bravery and contributions of Kashmiri citizens in aiding Pahalgam attack victims, and the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Emphasizing the democratic need for dialogue, Baby stated, 'Democracy is not a one-way traffic.' Meanwhile, Modi, in his address, sent a stern message to Pakistan and the world about India's steadfast stance against terrorism, dubbing Operation Sindoor as the nation's new policy and 'new normal.'
