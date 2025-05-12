Left Menu

Criticism Mounts on Modi's Operation Sindoor Address

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on Operation Sindoor as lacking substantial content, highlighting omissions regarding the victims of cross-border shelling and Kashmiri bravery. Baby argued that Modi's speech couldn't replace necessary parliamentary discussions, emphasizing the importance of democratic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:21 IST
Criticism Mounts on Modi's Operation Sindoor Address
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address on Operation Sindoor, labeling it as a 'rhetorical oration.' On Monday, Baby argued that such a speech could not stand in place of necessary structured discussions in Parliament.

Through a series of posts on platform X, Baby pointed out that Modi failed to mention significant issues. These included the deaths caused by cross-border shelling, the bravery and contributions of Kashmiri citizens in aiding Pahalgam attack victims, and the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Emphasizing the democratic need for dialogue, Baby stated, 'Democracy is not a one-way traffic.' Meanwhile, Modi, in his address, sent a stern message to Pakistan and the world about India's steadfast stance against terrorism, dubbing Operation Sindoor as the nation's new policy and 'new normal.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025