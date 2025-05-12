Marcos Allies Dominate Philippine Senate Midterm Election Amid Political Feud

In a crucial midterm election, allies of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appear to dominate, potentially securing half of the contested Senate seats, according to an unofficial tally. This election serves as a significant indicator of Marcos' governance amidst a fierce dispute with his estranged Vice President, Sara Duterte.

Marcos' supporters' potential control of the Senate is likely to bolster his policy initiatives following the collapse of his previous alliance with Duterte. Analysts believe this could influence Duterte's political fate, emphasizing the stakes of the election with implications for the 2028 presidential run.

The elections have intensified the existing political tensions, spotlighting the feud between Marcos and Duterte. This friction originates from accusations of misconduct and the possibility of impeachment proceedings, positioning the Senate as crucial jurors in the affair. Meanwhile, Sara Duterte calls for a robust opposition to challenge the status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)