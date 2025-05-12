Left Menu

India's New Doctrine: Modi's Stern Warning to Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address marks the emergence of India's new doctrine against terrorism. He sternly warned Pakistan-backed extremists, emphasizing the country's refusal to bow to nuclear blackmail and supporting 'Operation Sindoor', which demonstrated India's military readiness. Andhra Pradesh leaders hailed Modi's leadership and message of strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's new strategy against terrorism, dubbed 'Operation Sindoor'. This new doctrine signals a robust counterterrorism stance, warning that terror and trade, and terror and talks, cannot coexist.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, lauded Modi for shaping this contemporary doctrine. He emphasized that India, under Modi's leadership, has shown it would not give in to nuclear intimidation and asserted India's defense capabilities with home-made technological advances.

Naidu's praise was echoed by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who commended Modi's potent message. Operation Sindoor, initiated after the Pahalgam terror strike, has fortified India's global standing with its modern response and technological prowess, a matter of national pride for Indians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

