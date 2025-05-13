Duterte Rides to Victory in Davao Amid ICC Controversy
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is poised to become Davao's mayor once again, amid his detention by the International Criminal Court. Despite facing charges related to his notorious drug war, Duterte commands overwhelming support, reflecting his enduring influence and the political resilience of his family in the region.
Rodrigo Duterte, the former Philippine President, is set to become the mayor of Davao City in a landslide victory, despite his ongoing detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of murder as crimes against humanity.
With approximately 80% of votes counted, Duterte leads the mayoral race by a significant margin. His reputation as a tough-on-crime leader, famously dubbed 'Duterte Harry', remains influential among Davao's electorate.
Meanwhile, the legal battles continue as Duterte faces potential trial at the ICC for alleged crimes committed during his anti-drugs campaign, a controversial crackdown during his presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
