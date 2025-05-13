Duterte Rides to Victory in Davao Amid ICC Controversy

Rodrigo Duterte, the former Philippine President, is set to become the mayor of Davao City in a landslide victory, despite his ongoing detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of murder as crimes against humanity.

With approximately 80% of votes counted, Duterte leads the mayoral race by a significant margin. His reputation as a tough-on-crime leader, famously dubbed 'Duterte Harry', remains influential among Davao's electorate.

Meanwhile, the legal battles continue as Duterte faces potential trial at the ICC for alleged crimes committed during his anti-drugs campaign, a controversial crackdown during his presidency.

