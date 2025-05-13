Bangladesh's Awami League Faces Unprecedented Political Setback

The Bangladesh Election Commission has taken a significant step by suspending the registration of the Awami League, the political party of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. This decision effectively bars the once-dominant party from participating in upcoming national elections.

The suspension was announced by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, following a government directive invoking the Anti-Terrorism Act. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, cited national security threats and a war crimes investigation against the Awami League's leadership as reasons for the ban.

Prohibiting the party from engaging in any political activities, the Election Commission's move has intensified political unrest in Bangladesh. Rising tensions began after deadly protests last year, leading to Hasina's exit and Yunus's rise to interim leadership, advocating for reforms before the next elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)