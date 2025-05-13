Left Menu

Trump's 'Unification' Remarks Stir Taiwan Unease Amid Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about 'unification' referred to the U.S.-China trade deal, not Taiwan, as confirmed by the American Institute in Taiwan. This clarification comes after initial concerns arose in Taipei about potential policy changes. The U.S. maintains its stance on Taiwan's self-determination amid complex trade negotiations with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:38 IST
Trump's 'Unification' Remarks Stir Taiwan Unease Amid Trade Talks

In a move that raised eyebrows across Taipei, U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks concerning 'unification' were quickly clarified by the American Institute in Taiwan. His statements, it affirmed, pertained solely to the recent U.S.-China trade negotiations, rather than signaling a shift in U.S. policy towards Taiwan.

During discussions with reporters, Trump lauded an agreement to pause tariff increases for 90 days, refraining from elaborating on Taiwan. This silence spurred speculation domestically about a possible alteration in Washington's approach to Taiwan-China relations.

Taipei's presidential office promptly addressed these concerns, asserting the constancy of America's Taiwan policy. Still, officials remained vigilant, wary of how the island's sovereignty might be affected by the broader trade discourse between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025