Trump's 'Unification' Remarks Stir Taiwan Unease Amid Trade Talks

In a move that raised eyebrows across Taipei, U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks concerning 'unification' were quickly clarified by the American Institute in Taiwan. His statements, it affirmed, pertained solely to the recent U.S.-China trade negotiations, rather than signaling a shift in U.S. policy towards Taiwan.

During discussions with reporters, Trump lauded an agreement to pause tariff increases for 90 days, refraining from elaborating on Taiwan. This silence spurred speculation domestically about a possible alteration in Washington's approach to Taiwan-China relations.

Taipei's presidential office promptly addressed these concerns, asserting the constancy of America's Taiwan policy. Still, officials remained vigilant, wary of how the island's sovereignty might be affected by the broader trade discourse between the U.S. and China.

