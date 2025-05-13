Left Menu

U.S. Modifies China De Minimis Tariffs Amid Trade Truce

The United States has announced a significant reduction in de minimis tariffs on shipments from China, cutting rates from 120% to 54% and maintaining a flat fee of $100. This move coincides with a trade truce between Beijing and Washington, reversing President Trump's earlier tariff hike on low-value shipments.

The United States announced a major change to the de minimis tariffs on Chinese shipments, slashing them from 120% to 54% effective May 14. The flat fee will also stay at $100, reflecting a policy shift coinciding with a trade ceasefire between Beijing and Washington.

The de minimis rule, which has allowed a large volume of low-value goods to enter the U.S. duty-free, became a focal point in the U.S.-China trade tensions. Recent alterations come after President Trump's aggressive tariff measures in February targeting packages from companies like Shein and Temu.

The revised tariffs are expected to impact direct-to-consumer e-commerce significantly, aligning with bipartisan demands to close what some view as a loophole for cheap imports and smuggling. The long-standing regulation has come under increasing scrutiny amidst accusations of economic undercutting.

