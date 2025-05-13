Trump's Gulf Tour: Economic Ties Over Security

U.S. President Donald Trump has commenced a four-day visit to the Gulf region, starting with Saudi Arabia, focusing primarily on economic cooperation. A key highlight is the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, where business magnates, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, are present.

This visit occurs as geopolitical tensions simmer, particularly involving Iran and Ukraine. Nonetheless, Trump's agenda emphasizes economic partnerships and investments, potentially amounting to trillions. Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih underscored the expansion of opportunities, noting the great potential when Saudi and American ventures align.

Despite discussions on global tensions, the primary focus remains on enhancing economic ties, with prospective announcements of substantial investments. While talks could include an arms deal with Saudi Arabia, topics like Riyadh's relationship with Israel are likely to be sidelined.

