Congress Demands Action Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Colonel Qureshi

The Congress criticized the BJP for Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's derogatory remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a key figure during Operation Sindoor. Congress leaders deemed the comments insulting and demanded his dismissal. BJP's anti-women mindset was condemned, with calls for Modi to take action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:19 IST
Congress Demands Action Over BJP Minister's Remarks on Colonel Qureshi
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, condemning Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a prominent figure in media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Vijay Shah is allegedly heard in a video making derogatory comments, which the Congress has shared publicly. The minister later defended himself, claiming his words were twisted. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge labeled Shah's remarks as 'extremely insulting, shameful, and vulgar' and urged for Shah's removal.

The Congress further criticized the BJP's stance toward women, recalling past incidents and questioning whether Prime Minister Modi would take disciplinary action against Shah. Congress spokespersons and MPs demanded an apology and denounced the BJP's alleged misogynistic attitudes, highlighting the need for respect for India's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

