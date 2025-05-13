The Unseen Hand: Third-Party Mediation in Indo-Pakistan Relations

Congress leader Manish Tewari reiterated on Tuesday the longstanding role of third-party mediation in India-Pakistan relations, viewing it as an undeniable reality since 1990. Referring to historical precedents, Tewari challenged public perceptions that suggest minimal external intervention.

Highlighting crucial instances, Tewari listed the 1990 Robert Gates mission and subsequent events like the Kargil conflict's back-channelling and the restrained response after the 26/11 attacks. Critically, he notes that covert mediation efforts often play a moderating role, despite public and formal stances that suggest otherwise.

Tewari pointed out the candid approach of US President Donald Trump, who, unlike his predecessors, openly credits the US's mediating role during future or past flare-ups in Indo-Pakistan tensions. This highlights a shift from quiet diplomacy to overt acknowledgment in international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)