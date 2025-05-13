Left Menu

The Unseen Hand: Third-Party Mediation in Indo-Pakistan Relations

Congress leader Manish Tewari discusses the historical reality of third-party mediation in India-Pakistan relations, highlighting several instances, including the 1990 Robert Gates mission, Kargil conflict back-channelling, and interventions following the 26/11 attacks. Tewari emphasizes that despite formal agreements, external mediation remains an unacknowledged yet factual part of the bilateral dynamic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:26 IST
The Unseen Hand: Third-Party Mediation in Indo-Pakistan Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Manish Tewari reiterated on Tuesday the longstanding role of third-party mediation in India-Pakistan relations, viewing it as an undeniable reality since 1990. Referring to historical precedents, Tewari challenged public perceptions that suggest minimal external intervention.

Highlighting crucial instances, Tewari listed the 1990 Robert Gates mission and subsequent events like the Kargil conflict's back-channelling and the restrained response after the 26/11 attacks. Critically, he notes that covert mediation efforts often play a moderating role, despite public and formal stances that suggest otherwise.

Tewari pointed out the candid approach of US President Donald Trump, who, unlike his predecessors, openly credits the US's mediating role during future or past flare-ups in Indo-Pakistan tensions. This highlights a shift from quiet diplomacy to overt acknowledgment in international diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025