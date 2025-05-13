Trump Secures Historic $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump secured a monumental $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia during his tour of Gulf states, marking a notable triumph in U.S.-Saudi relations. The commitment, which covers sectors such as energy, defense, and mining, underscores the significant business potential for both countries.

The multi-billion dollar pledge includes what is reportedly the largest defense sales agreement between the two nations, valued at nearly $142 billion. The deal, however, remains shrouded in some uncertainties, particularly regarding specific defense assets like the Lockheed F-35 jets.

Trump's visit, accompanied by top U.S. business leaders, reflects a shift from security to investment focus. It highlights Saudi Arabia's reform agenda under Vision 2030 and how strategic partnerships can stimulate economic growth and diversify industries beyond oil dependency.

