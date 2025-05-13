Left Menu

Trump Secures Historic $600 Billion Saudi Investment Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump secured a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia, focusing on energy, defense, and business ventures. The deal, considered the largest defense sales agreement, is poised to expand the U.S.-Saudi relationship amid ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:18 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump secured a monumental $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia during his tour of Gulf states, marking a notable triumph in U.S.-Saudi relations. The commitment, which covers sectors such as energy, defense, and mining, underscores the significant business potential for both countries.

The multi-billion dollar pledge includes what is reportedly the largest defense sales agreement between the two nations, valued at nearly $142 billion. The deal, however, remains shrouded in some uncertainties, particularly regarding specific defense assets like the Lockheed F-35 jets.

Trump's visit, accompanied by top U.S. business leaders, reflects a shift from security to investment focus. It highlights Saudi Arabia's reform agenda under Vision 2030 and how strategic partnerships can stimulate economic growth and diversify industries beyond oil dependency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

