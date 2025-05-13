Operation Sindoor: India's New Resilience on Display
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's determination, military prowess, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The operation represents national unity and strength, leading to the dismantling of terrorism and showcasing India's resolve on the global stage.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday emphasized the significant success of Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's dedication, military strength, and the assertive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a global scale.
While speaking at the Tiranga Yatra in Panchkula, Saini highlighted that the operation was a tribute to India's valour and emphasized national pride, unity, and self-respect as the yatra proceeded through patriotic chants and concluded at the Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial.
Remarking on India's strategic military and diplomatic actions following the Pahalgam attack, Saini declared that Operation Sindoor delivered a clear message that India will fiercely defend its sovereignty and follow decisive, robust actions to maintain global standing and national security under Modi's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
