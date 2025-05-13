Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's New Resilience on Display

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's determination, military prowess, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The operation represents national unity and strength, leading to the dismantling of terrorism and showcasing India's resolve on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:31 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's New Resilience on Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday emphasized the significant success of Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's dedication, military strength, and the assertive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a global scale.

While speaking at the Tiranga Yatra in Panchkula, Saini highlighted that the operation was a tribute to India's valour and emphasized national pride, unity, and self-respect as the yatra proceeded through patriotic chants and concluded at the Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial.

Remarking on India's strategic military and diplomatic actions following the Pahalgam attack, Saini declared that Operation Sindoor delivered a clear message that India will fiercely defend its sovereignty and follow decisive, robust actions to maintain global standing and national security under Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025