Op Sindoor: Tiranga yatras taken out in different states under BJP's aegis

Tiranga yatras were taken out in different parts of the country under the aegis of the BJP to mark the success of Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and galvanise people against terrorism.

The 11-day long nationwide 'tiranga yatra' was launched after top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the party's national president, had deliberations on the issue on Sunday.

Nadda held meetings with BJP general secretaries, including Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde and Dushyant Gautam, on Monday to finalise the exercise.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said 'tiranga' is not merely a flag but depicts India's soul which is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''India has changed. The new India wants peace but will go to any extent to root out terrorism,'' he told reporters as he attended a ''tiranga yatra' in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, joined by her Cabinet colleagues, led a 'Shaurya Samman Yatra' down the Kartavya Path in the national capital to laud the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Besides the BJP workers, the 'yatra' was attended by the schoolchildren, who turned up in uniforms, the NCC cadets and civil defence volunteers. The procession witnessed the rallyists calling for Pakistan's ''purna sanhaar'' or extirpation and played patriotic songs.

"Sena ke samman mein, desh ka har nagrik maidan mein (In honour of army, every citizen of the country is on ground," Delhi BJP said on X, posting a picture of the rally.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a 'tiranga yatra' in Panchkula which saw participation of thousands of people, including women and children.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu led a 'tiranga yatra' in Walong, a remote town in Anjaw district, to mark the success of the Indian armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

Joined by his Cabinet colleagues, local leaders and the army personnel, Khandu hailed the courage and determination of the Indian forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

The 'yatra' showcased national pride and support for the armed forces' unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country's borders and sovereignty.

''Ahead of the historic Cabinet Aapke Dwar, I led the Tiranga Yatra at Walong with my cabinet colleagues, local leaders, Army personnel, and the spirited local public. The patriotic fervour at this easternmost frontier rekindled our love for the nation and strengthened our collective resolve to stand in unwavering support of our brave defence forces,'' Khandu wrote in a post on X.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Tuesday said the party will launch a statewide 'tiranga yatra' on Wednesday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the BJP leader said it will be held across all divisions of the state on Thursday and it will be organised at the block level from Friday.

''Operation Sindoor is a clear demonstration of Prime Minister Modi's resolve to eliminate terrorists in their safe havens,'' Jaiswal said.

''All party MPs, legislators, district presidents and block presidents will coordinate the 'tiranga yatra' in their respective areas and constituencies. Senior party leaders will lead the processions throughout the state till May 23,'' he added.

Jaiswal said the BJP will through the programme reach out to people to raise awareness about Operation Sindoor and its significance for the country's security and sovereignty.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said the BJP will organise a 'tiranga yatra' across the state this week to mark the success of Operation Sindoor and express solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

The BJP leader said while the 'yatra' will be taken out in Bengaluru and other major cities on May 15, it will be organised in district centres on May 16 and 17, and in taluk (block) centres from May 18 to 23.

''It is every Indian's duty to stand with our soldiers…There will be no party flags - only the national flag - and everyone is welcome,'' he told reporters in Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)