Tensions Flare: Indo-Pak Ceasefire Commitment Under Strain

Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to a ceasefire agreement, whilst criticizing Indian PM Modi's stance. Modis address accused Pakistan of nuclear blackmail and reiterated India's non-negotiable stand on terrorism. The situation highlights the volatile nature of Indo-Pak relations and international calls for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tense turn of events, Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to a ceasefire agreement while criticizing remarks by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, in his address post-Operation Sindoor, accused Pakistan of nuclear blackmail and asserted India's firm stance against terrorism.

The Prime Minister's address has drawn sharp and immediate responses from Pakistan's Foreign Office, which labeled Modi's claims as provocative and warned of potential escalations disrupting regional peace efforts. Pakistan maintains its dedication to the ceasefire and necessary actions for de-escalation.

The operation and resultant tensions underscore the fragile state of Indo-Pakistan relations and have invited international attention. With U.S. President Donald Trump offering mediation, India reiterates its stand that the Kashmir issue remains a bilateral concern, dismissing third-party involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

